UPDATE 1-London stocks slip as new coronavirus curbs dent mood

* More English cities put under tightest COVID-19 restrictions

* HSBC jumps on smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit

* BP rise on upbeat quarterly profit

* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 drops 0.6% (Adds comment; updates share prices)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - London stocks edged lower on Tuesday as worries about fresh COVID-19 curbs in England offset upbeat results from HSBC and BP.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.2% in choppy trading, dragged lower by mining, travel and leisure and insurance stocks.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.6%, with shares in online trading platform Plus500 Ltd tumbling 8.2% to the bottom of index on dour outlook.

Uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal and concerns about the financial fallout from new coronavirus-related restrictions have kept the FTSE 100 in a tight trading range since June, with the blue-chip index on course for its second straight monthly decline.

In the latest round of restrictions, Warrington in northwest England will be classified as the highest Tier 3 alert level, while Nottingham in central England and three nearby towns would have similar restrictions.

“There’s an awful lot more apprehension about how events over the next few days are likely to play out,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“The sky is darkening as winter comes and investors are getting increasingly nervous about the ability of not only central bankers, but also politicians to address the challenges coming their way.”

Asian markets also slipped after a stalemate over a U.S. fiscal package ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

In a bright spot, Asia-focussed HSBC Holdings Plc jumped 5.9% after it signalled a pandemic-induced overhaul of its business model.

The wider banks sub-index gained 3.3%.

BP Plc added 1.8% after the oil major swung to a small profit in the third quarter, beating forecasts.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc gained 15.7% after the Harry Potter publisher posted higher first-half profit and resumed dividend. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Aditya Soni)