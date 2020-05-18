UPDATE 1-Miners boost London stocks as reopenings spur recovery hopes

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* Miner Hochschild jumps on signalling Peru ops restart

* BP, Shell boost FTSE 100 as oil prices hit one-month high

* BoE urgently considering negative interest rates - report

* Mall operator Intu slumps on warning of debt default

* FTSE 100 up 2.3%, FTSE 250 adds 2.5% (Adds analyst comments; Updates prices)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

May 18 (Reuters) - UK stocks surged more than 2% on Monday as investors bet on a faster recovery from a looming coronavirus-driven recession, while Hochschild Mining hit a nearly three-month high after saying it would restart its Peru operations.

The precious metals miner jumped 11.0% to the top of the FTSE 250 as it also signalled full output from its Inmaculada and Pallancata mines in Peru in the coming weeks.

The mining index added 5.2%, tracking commodity prices higher, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 rose 2.5%.

The FTSE 100 was up 2.3% after ending Friday with its first weekly slide in three. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc gained 5.6% and 5.3%, respectively, as signs of higher demand drove oil prices to a one-month high.

“The markets are trying to see through the mist and are trying to look six months down the road,” said Keith Temperton, a trader at Tavira Securities in London.

“But the problem we’ve got now is the reality of asset prices has just vanished ... there’s nothing to justify stocks and commodities being where they are, other than the Federal Reserve and central bank stimulus moves.”

Trillions of dollars in global stimulus helped the FTSE 100 rebound in April from a brutal coronavirus-fuelled selloff in March, but gains in May have been tempered by growing evidence of the economic havoc already wrought by the health crisis.

A survey on Monday showed the number of Britons visiting shops collapsed in April due to a nationwide lockdown, while the head of the country’s budget forecasting office warned UK economic output could have slumped more than 30% last month.

The banking index was among the smallest gainers of the day as a report cited the Bank of England’s chief economist as saying the central bank was looking more urgently at negative interest rates to prop up the economy.

With the shutdown in economic activity putting millions out of work globally, investor attention will be on UK employment data due Tuesday, before turning to inflation and business activity data later in the week.

London-listed shares of Ireland-based Ryanair Holdings Plc jumped 6.7% even as it cut its annual passenger traffic target and warned it will look at pulling out of some European airports to ride out a near halt in global travel.

On the other hand, mall operator Intu Properties Plc slumped as much as 19% after warning it would likely breach its debt commitments at the end of June due to falling rental payments. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)