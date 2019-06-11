UPDATE 1-Miners lift FTSE 100, Ted Baker slumps on profit warning

* FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* Miners biggest support to main index

* Ted Baker on track for worst day on record

* Quiz slumps after earnings drop (Adds company news items, updates share moves)

June 11 (Reuters) - Mining stocks led London’s main index higher on Tuesday after Beijing took steps to increase local government spending and boost China’s economy, while fashion retailer Ted Baker slumped after a profit warning.

Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, Glencore and BHP were 2-3% higher, while oil majors BP and Shell were lifted by a rise in crude oil prices on expectations that OPEC and its allies will keep withholding supply.

Troubles on Britain’s high street were reflected on the small- and mid-cap indexes, with Ted Baker falling nearly one-third to a 6-1/2 year low after warning profits would come in well below analysts’ expectations, and fast-fashion retailer Quiz down 9 percent after reporting a 94% slump in underlying pretax profit.

The FTSE 100 index, buoyed in the past week by hopes of more monetary and fiscal stimulus globally, rose 0.5% to its highest in nearly six weeks by 0813 GMT, gaining for the seventh straight session. The midcap index was up 0.3%.

The main index is on course for its biggest monthly gain since January, recovering from its only monthly fall this year in May when an escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions dampened investor sentiment.

The mining index jumped 2%, its biggest one-day rise in a month, as copper prices extended gains on expectations China’s appetite for the commodity could grow.

Data showing British wages grew faster than expected in the three months to April helped lift the pound, which had fallen in the previous session after data showed a sharp slowdown in the British economy in last month.

Tourism and insurance firm Saga jumped 7.3%, the second-biggest midcap gainer, after signing a saving products deal with Goldman Sachs as it seeks to revive its bottom line after a profit warning in April.

AIM-listed Video advertising company Taptica tumbled over 17% to a near 3-year low after it said Uber Technologies has alleged “fraudulent concealment, negligence and unfair competition” against the company in a complaint filed in a U.S. court. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)