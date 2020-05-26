UPDATE 1-Reopening hopes power London shares; Aston Martin soars

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

May 26 (Reuters) - London-listed shares jumped on Tuesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans to reopen thousands of high street shops next month from a coronavirus-led lockdown, while Aston Martin soared after naming a new chief executive officer.

The luxury carmaker surged 29.4% and was on course for its best day in nearly two months as it said Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become its CEO on Aug. 1, replacing Andy Palmer who stepped down on Monday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1.9% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 2.4%, joining a global rally as hopes of more stimulus from China helped investors look past simmering Sino-U.S. tensions.

“Ultimately, the consumer will need to do the bulk of the heavy lifting so confidence to get out of the house and start to live a normal life will be critical to this recovery,” said Stephen Innes, markets strategist at AxiCorp.

The FTSE 100 has recovered sharply from a brutal selloff in March and is now on course for its biggest two-month percentage jump in two years. Still, the index remains about 19% down on the year as macroeconomic data points to a deep global recession.

After so far resisting easing a nationwide shutdown to avoid another wave of coronavirus infections, Johnson said on Monday outdoor markets and car showrooms could be reopened from June 1, and all other non-essential retail from June 15, sending the retailers index to a more than two-month high.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc jumped 2.5% and 3.8%, respectively, with oil prices rising on optimism that a revival in business activity would bring back demand for the commodity.

Only a handful of stocks on the FTSE 100 were trading in the red, with early gains led by the travel and leisure , construction and banking sectors. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)