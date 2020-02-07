UPDATE 2-British shares trip up after four-day rally; Hargreaves slips

* FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 down 0.3%

* Hargreaves Lansdown slides on main index

* Burberry warns of hit to demand from coronavirus

* Vodafone, TUI outperform (Adds news items, analyst comments, updates to closing prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

Feb 7 (Reuters) - British stocks fell on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as dealers locked in profits amid nagging worries over the coronavirus, and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid following a discounted share sale by its largest investor.

The FTSE 100 declined 0.5%, with losses inflicted by heavyweight oil stocks and miners as well as Hargreaves Lansdown , which fell 6.1% to a near two-year low. The FTSE 250 lost 0.3%.

The China coronavirus has killed more than 600 people so far, including a doctor who was among the first to sound the alarm over the outbreak.

“There has been no particular news behind the sell-off, but profit-taking, weekend risk reduction and impending U.S. data tonight have likely all contributed,” OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

Markets surged in recent sessions after sharp losses last week. Beijing made firm moves to shore up its economy and cut tariffs on some U.S. imports, while upbeat economic data from the United States also supported risk sentiment.

Suggestions that a drug had been developed to combat the virus also partly helped prop up markets this week, though the World Health Organisation later dismissed the reports.

Still, the FTSE 100 enjoyed its best week in seven, while the midcaps recorded their biggest gain in six weeks.

Burberry fell as much as 4.7% after it said the coronavirus outbreak was hurting luxury demand in key markets in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

UAE-based NMC Health, whose shares have more than halved in value since the company came under criticism from short-seller Muddy Waters late last year, slumped another 22% to its lowest level since April 2015.

“This stock has been very volatile and we have seen big swings on no news,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden. “Volatility will remain until the report on the financial health of the company is released.”

Outperforming the main index were holiday company TUI , which rose 1.5% after agreeing to sell its Hapag-Lloyd Cruises unit, and telecoms firm Vodafone which gained 1.3% after Jefferies upgraded the stock. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Pravin Char)