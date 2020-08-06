Market News
UPDATE 2-Glencore tumble weighs on FTSE 100; BoE sees longer recovery period

Sagarika Jaisinghani, Susan Mathew

    * BoE now sees recovery to pre-pandemic levels by end-2021
    * Glencore scraps dividend, books $3.2 billion charge
    * Aviva surges on plan to reduce Asia, Europe focus 
    * FTSE 100 down 1.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.9%

    Aug 6 (Reuters) - London-listed shares broke a three-day
winning run on Thursday as commodities giant Glencore tumbled
after scrapping its dividend to pay down debt, while the Bank of
England forecast a slower-than-expected rebound from the
COVID-19 pandemic.
    Glencore          dropped 8.1% as it also booked a $3.2
billion impairment charge, driving the FTSE 100         down
1.3%.             
    With the pound        stronger, London shares in miners BHP
        , Rio Tinto         fell after solid gains on Tuesday,
as did oil majors BP        and Royal Dutch Shell         .
      
    The BoE said the British economy would not recover to its
pre-pandemic size until the end of next year - later than its
earlier estimate, but its projections for 2020 were less grim
than in May. There was no immediate case to cut rates below
zero, it added.                         
    But, "there is little incentive to rule out negative rates
right now and we expect the market to stay very invested in this
debate well into 2021," said strategists at ING.
    "In choosing to keep the bank rate and the asset purchasing
program target unchanged, the BoE still has the door open for
further policy action – probably at the November meeting."
    Despite a stimulus-led rally since April, the FTSE 100 is
still down about 20% this year with surging COVID-19 cases
raising the spectre of further lockdowns. This compares to a 3%
rise for the S&P 500        with a U.S. fiscal aid package eyed.
    
    British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said new housing
starts could be down as much as 40% this year even with the
industry showing signs of recovery.                          
    Homebuilders Taylor Wimpey       , Barratt Developments
         and Persimmon         lost between 3.7% and 4.3%.
    At the other end, insurer Aviva's        shares shot up 4.6%
as analysts cheered its decision to reduce focus on Asia and
Europe after reporting a 12% drop in first-half operating
profit.             
    The mid-cap FTSE 250         was down 0.9%, with industrial
and financial stocks among the biggest drags.

