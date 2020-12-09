UPDATE 2-London-listed stocks stable ahead of Brexit trade deal talks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Stocks listed in London stabilized on Wednesday ahead of talks that could decide whether or not Britain ends 2020 with a messy no-deal exit from the European Union.

The FTSE 250, considered a Brexit sentiment barometer, was up 0.1% before a dinner meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aimed at breaking the deadlock.

“If no meaningful breakthrough occurs in Wednesday’s meeting ... there will be a realistic chance of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal—or a no-deal Brexit,” analysts at investment advisory firm LPL Financial wrote in a note.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged higher for the seventh session, led by consumer discretionary and communication services stocks, while Wall Street’s indexes hit a record high following positive vaccine news.

The FTSE 100 has bounced from multi-year lows in March on hopes of a vaccine-led recovery in business activity, but has lagged European and U.S. peers as lockdowns hit the economy.

Data showed British employers recruited fewer permanent staff during an England-wide lockdown in November, choosing temporary workers to fill the gap instead.

But with Britain this week becoming the first country to begin mass vaccination against COVID-19, investors are betting that business will return to normal sooner than expected.

Among the sectors to have weathered the coronavirus crisis, shares in British kitchens supplier Howden Joinery Group gained about 5% after it forecast 2020 pretax profit well above analysts expectations.

Meanwhile, food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com’s shares jumped about 7% after the Daily Telegraph reported that it had recruited 1,000 riders. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta and Alexander Smith)