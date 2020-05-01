UPDATE 2-London stocks slide as Trump threatens China over pandemic

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* Energy stocks lead declines for second day

* Data shows UK housing market grinding to a halt

* UK factories suffer worst month in three decades-IHS Markit

* EasyJet slides as Ryanair keeps flights grounded until July

* FTSE 100 down 1.9%, FTSE 250 off 1.7% (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

May 1 (Reuters) - A slump in energy firms led London-listed stocks lower on Friday, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.

The FTSE 100 fell 1.9%, with the energy index plunging 6.7% to its lowest in more than a month as oil prices tumbled even as OPEC and its allies began a record output cut.

Royal Dutch Shell shed another 8.7% and was the single biggest drag on the FTSE 100 on a ratings downgrade and several price target cuts, a day after it slashed dividend for the first time since World War Two.

The two-day slide for the blue-chip FTSE 100 marks an abrupt about-turn in sentiment this week, with investors turning cautious about a revival in business activity even though several countries have started relaxing stay-at-home orders.

Dulling the mood further, Trump said late on Thursday his hard-fought trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the pandemic and his administration was crafting retaliatory measures over the outbreak.

With most of European markets closed for May 1 holiday, the full effect of Trump’s threat would not be felt until next week, but it stands to derail the recent rally that led the benchmark STOXX 600 to post its best month in April since 2015.

“Market sentiment had shifted during April to become very positive very quickly (and) the last 24 hours have been a wakeup call,” said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“The prospect of U.S.-China tensions heating up again is not good for risk sentiment and the market remains vulnerable to the coronavirus and progress in developing a vaccine.”

Data on Friday showed the lockdown measures were grinding the housing market to a halt, while another report said British manufacturers suffered the biggest fall in output and orders for at least three decades in April.

British Airways operator IAG fell 3.8% as details of its plans to cut staffing, including a quarter of its pilots, and weather the collapse in air travel under the coronavirus continued to tumble out.

Low-cost airline easyJet Plc slumped 7.2% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after rival Ryanair said it would ground more than 99% of its flights until July. Ireland-based Ryanair’s London-listed shares fell 5.3%.

But British state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland gained 3.6% as its quarterly results beat analyst expectations, thanks in part to a rise in income from a spike in trading in volatile markets at its previously loss-making investment bank NatWest Markets. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham, Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)