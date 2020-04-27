UPDATE 2-UK stock markets jump on signs of coronavirus cases easing

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

April 27 (Reuters) - London-listed shares joined a global rally on Monday as signs of an easing in the coronavirus outbreak raised hopes a month-long lockdown was working, while diagnostics firm Novacyt surged on news of a supply contract with the UK government.

The clinical diagnostics company jumped 12.8% after saying it would supply its coronavirus testing kits to the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care for an initial period of six months starting next week.

The domestically focussed midcap index rose 2.3%, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street almost a month after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

An earlier report said Johnson could announce a plan to ease the lockdown as early as this week, but on Monday he warned it was still too dangerous for fear of a deadly second outbreak.

The government is next due to review social distancing measures on May 7.

“Investors are starting to be more hopeful that the virus has peaked in many parts of the world and so there will be a greater focus on reviving economies,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“The journey back to normality is likely to be very long, but every small step towards getting people back to work and not stuck indoors should act as a positive catalyst for stock markets.”

The blue-chip FTSE 100 has bounced about 19% from its March low, but lagged a recovery in its European peers with investors fearing the deepest recession in three centuries as the stay-at-home orders grind economic activity to a halt.

On Monday, the export-heavy index added 1.4%, with equipment rental firm Ashtead surging 6.3% as it said it had raised an extra $500 million in debt to ride out the economic slump.

“Many companies will envy the kind of reassurance Ashtead has been able to give its stakeholders today,” Mould said. “Effectively, it has said that even if business drops off a cliff it can remain cash flow positive for the current year.”

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels jumped 4.3% after saying it had raised 600 million pounds ($747 million) from Bank of England loans under the government’s coronavirus aid scheme.

Reflecting the broader optimism, housebuilder Redrow inched higher even as it said it would not restart construction on its sites before May 18, much later than the dates announced last week by a handful of its peers.

Still, with production halts sparking staff furloughs and prompting sharp downgrades to European second-quarter earnings estimates, analysts warned of another selloff as economic indicators reflected the extent of the damage already done.

“What the market is still failing to appreciate is that despite the reopening of the economy, there’s still a very deep recession that the world will have to go through, and at this stage, none of that is priced in,” said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)