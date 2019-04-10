Evacuation of UK shipyard not linked to nuclear safety - regulator

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The evacuation of a submarine shipyard in northern England is not related to nuclear safety, Britain’s Office for Nuclear Regulation said on Wednesday.

Ambulances and police were on the scene in Barrow-in-Furness after a shipyard in northern England that builds Britain’s new generation of nuclear submarines was evacuated.

“We have been made aware of an incident at the BAE Systems site in Barrow,” a spokesman said. “The incident is not related to nuclear safety.

“We are liaising with BAE Systems’ site security and will continue to monitor the situation.”