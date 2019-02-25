Rolls Royce wins 235 million-pound UK submarine contract

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s government on Monday said it had awarded Rolls Royce a 235 million-pound ($307 million) contract to maintain nuclear submarines.

Rolls Royce will provide support and advice for systems on board the current fleet of Trafalgar, Vanguard and Astute class submarines until 2022, the defence ministry said.

The contract would support around 500 jobs in the United Kingdom, it said.

“This year, we mark half a century since British nuclear-armed submarines began their continuous patrol of waters around the world,” Gavin Williamson, the defence minister said.

“This significant milestone for the Royal Navy would not be possible without the skills and ingenuity of our industry partners who supply and maintain equipment. ($1 = 0.7655 pounds) (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill Editing by William Schomberg)