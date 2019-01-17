ABF raises estimate for British sugar production

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) -

* Sugar production in Britain is expected to total 1.15 million tonnes this year, Associated British Foods said in a trading update on Thursday.

* The parent of British Sugar - the only British producer of sugar from domestic beet - had forecast in November that production would total only 1.05 million tonnes.

* “The UK campaign is progressing well and production will now be 1.15 million tonnes as a result of higher sugar content in the beet,” the company said in a trading update.

* Production will, however, be significantly below the prior season's 1.37 million tonnes due to reduced beet yields. There were record yields in the previous season.