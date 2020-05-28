UK seeks alliance to avoid reliance on Chinese tech - The Times

May 28 (Reuters) - The UK is pursuing forming an alliance of 10 democracies to create an alternative pool of suppliers of 5G equipment and other technologies to avoid relying on China, The Times reported.

The British government has approached Washington about a “D10” club of democratic partners, based on G7 plus Australia, South Korea and India, the newspaper said.

Last week, the Daily Telegraph reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was planning to reduce Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s involvement in Britain’s 5G network. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)