FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 2, 2018 / 1:57 PM / in 2 hours

UK regulator Ofcom to investigate Vodafone, BT on data coverage

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s telecoms regulator Ofcom said it would separately investigate if Vodafone Plc and the country’s biggest mobile operator EE had provided accurate information in response to requests for 3G and 4G mobile coverage predictions.

Ofcom said here it found errors in the coverage data provided by Vodafone, which meant that its 4G coverage was underestimated, particularly in rural areas.

Ofcom also found here that coverage data handed in by EE, owned by BT Group, meant that its 3G coverage was over-predicted, particularly in rural areas.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.