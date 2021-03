LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s next auction of mobile spectrum, or airwaves, to support the rollout of 5G will begin on Friday, regulator Ofcom said.

Mobile operators EE, O2, Vodafone and Three will bid for spectrum in the 700 MHZ and 3.6-3.8 GHz bands, Ofcom said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)