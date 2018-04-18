FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

TalkTalk saw highest proportion of UK broadband complaints in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - TalkTalk received the highest proportion of complaints for broadband and landline services in Britain in the three months to the end of December, and Sky the lowest, data from telecoms regulator Ofcom showed on Wednesday.

TalkTalk had 31 complaints per 100,000 users in the three month period, driven mainly by faults and other problems with its services.

Among mobile service providers, BT and Vodafone received the most complaints, with both on 11 per 100,000 users, the data showed goo.gl/ziXmrm.

BT also saw the highest proportion of pay-TV service complaints, with 18 per 100,000 pay-TV users, relating to handling, billing, prices and charges.

Sky, however, saw the lowest proportion of complaints for its broadband, landline and pay-TV offering from October to December, the data showed. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

