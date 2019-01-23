- Former Tesco director Carl Rogberg cleared of fraud over 2014 scandal

Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A former senior director of Tesco was formally acquitted on Wednesday of fraud and false accounting at Britain’s biggest retailer in 2014.

Carl Rogberg, a former Tesco UK finance director, was tried last year along with former colleagues Christopher Bush and John Scouler. The trial was abandoned in February after Rogberg suffered a heart attack.

Bush and Scouler faced a re-trial and were acquitted in December, the judge ruling there was no case to answer. Rogberg was severed from the re-trial indictment due to ill-health and was formally acquitted at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Kate Holton)

