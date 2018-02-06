FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 11:24 AM / in 3 hours

Jury discharged in fraud trial of former Tesco directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The jury in the trial of three former Tesco directors accused of fraud and false accounting at Britain’s biggest retailer has been discharged after being told that one of the defendants has suffered a heart attack.

The jury returned to London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday following a two-week adjournment to learn Judge Deborah Taylor was halting the trial because Carl Rogberg, who had been Tesco’s UK finance director, was in hospital after a heart attack last week.

A decision on a possible re-trial will be made on March 2. (Reporting by James Davey; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

