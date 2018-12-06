Former Tesco directors cleared of fraud, false accounting

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Two former directors of Tesco were acquitted on Thursday of fraud and false accounting at Britain’s biggest retailer in 2014.

Judge John Royce told a jury London’s Southwark Crown Court that Christopher Bush, 52, who was managing director of Tesco UK, and John Scouler, 50, who was UK food commercial director, had been acquitted by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

Both were charged in September 2016 with one count of fraud by abuse of position and one count of false accounting. A first trial was abandoned in February, shortly before the jury was due to retire to consider its verdict. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Michael Holden)