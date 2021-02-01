UK makes formal request to join trans-Pacific trade deal

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday, seeking membership of the 11-country deal to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade.

Announcing the move on Twitter, trade minister Liz Truss said it would position Britain “at the heart of some of the world’s fastest-growing economies”. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by William James; editing by Costas Pitas)