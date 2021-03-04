Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

U.S., UK tariff truce allows talks to end aircraft subsidy dispute-Boeing

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing Co welcomed a decision by Britain and the United States to suspend retaliatory tariffs, saying it would allow serious negotiations to proceed on resolving a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

“A negotiated settlement will allow the industry to move forward with a genuinely global level playing field for aviation,” Boeing said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

