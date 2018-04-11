FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 9:32 AM / in 4 hours

Sterling trade-weighted index hits highest since Brexit referendum vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - A central bank index of the British pound on a trade-weighted basis rose to its highest since the month of the Brexit referendum vote in June, 2016, data published on Wednesday showed.

A confluence of factors including growing expectations of a rate hike next month and a favorable transition deal secured by Prime Minister Theresa May last month has prompted investors to load up on the British currency in recent weeks, especially against a listless euro and a struggling dollar.

The sterling trade-weighted index rose to 80.43, its highest since June 30, 2016 and is up nearly 3 percent since early March.

A referendum to leave the European Union took place on June 23, 2016, sending sterling hurtling downwards. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

