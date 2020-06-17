UK says it aims to join Trans-Pacific free trading group

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday it would pursue accession to a revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“Today we’re announcing our intent to pursue accession to CPTPP, one of the world’s largest free trading areas,” Trade Secretary Liz Truss said.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a free trade agreement that links Canada and 10 other countries such as Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Once fully implemented, the 11 countries will form a trading bloc representing 495 million consumers and 13.5% of global GDP, according to the Canadian government. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)