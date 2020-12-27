UK's Raab says pursuing trade deals with Australia, U.S., Indo-Pacific region

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures as he addresses the media during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - With Britain and the European Union having clinched a deal, the United Kingdom is now pursuing trade deals with Australia, the United States and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote in The Telegraph late on Sunday.

"We are pursuing trade deals from Australia to the U.S. and around the world – particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, a huge growth market for the future," Raab wrote in the newspaper bit.ly/3aKYeyM.

“In January, the Prime Minister will visit India to boost our economic ties with the world’s biggest democracy, and will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s Republic Day celebrations,” he added.