British police say fire at Oxford Circus station not being treated as suspicious

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British police investigating reports of a fire at London's Oxford Circus underground station on Friday said that the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

"We continue to work with @LondonFire at Oxford Circus. Station remains closed. Cause of fire not currently being treated as suspicious," British Transport Police said in a tweet.

London Fire Brigade posted a picture on Twitter which showed smoke billowing out of the open doors of a train. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)