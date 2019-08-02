London's Jubilee underground line suspended after "incident"

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - London’s Jubilee underground train line was suspended on Friday while authorities investigated an incident.

“We now have no service across the entire line. This is while we investigate an incident at Waterloo,” the line said on Twitter.

A Reuters reporter at Waterloo station said travellers exiting the eastbound Jubilee line ran out of the carriages when the train stopped at the station saying they had heard three loud bangs while on the train. (Reporting by William James and Alessandra Galloni; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)