FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Venezuela
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
January 2, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Legal & General invests further $475 mln in UK trains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Legal & General has invested a further 350 million pounds ($474.57 million) in UK train infrastructure, it said on Tuesday, bringing its total investment in the sector to more than 550 million pounds.

The insurer has made a 183 million pound long-term debt investment to help finance a fleet of 665 Bombardier Avenue trains that will be leased to the Abellio East Anglia franchise from 2019.

It also provided 170 million pounds of long-term debt to Corelink Rail Infrastructure, a rolling stock lessor platform, it said in a statement.

Legal & General has invested 12 billion pounds in UK infrastructure, direct investments and urban regeneration projects to date, and aims to invest 15 billion. ($1 = 0.7375 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.