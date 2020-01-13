Travelex restoring some customer-facing systems after cyber attack

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange firm Travelex said it was restoring tools that process customer orders electronically almost two weeks after the company said cyber hackers were holding its systems to ransom, leading to a global blackout on its online services.

“We continue to make good progress with our recovery and have already completed a considerable amount in the background,” Travelex, owned by Finablr Plc, said in an email.

“We are now at the point where we are able to start restoring functionality in our partner and customer service.”

The currency trader said it had restored some of its internal and order processing systems and was providing refunds to customers “where appropriate”.

Travelex also provides forex services for customers of HSBC , Barclays, Virgin Money and the banking arms of British retailers Tesco and Sainsbury . (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)