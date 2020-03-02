UK's Travelex expects 25 mln stg hit due to ransomware attack

March 2 (Reuters) - Currency service provider Travelex on Monday estimated a 25 million pounds ($31.9 million) hit to first-quarter underlying core earnings due to the ransomware attack in late December, and said it has restored all its customer-facing systems.

The company, owned by UK-listed Finablr, said the coronavirus outbreak is another negative for its business due to broad exposure to airports and travel demand. ($1 = 0.7837 pounds)