TSB chief executive to lose bonus linked to computer system migration

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of British lender TSB, Paul Pester, will not receive a bonus that he was due and which was linked to the bank’s botched computer system migration, TSB’s chairman Richard Meddings told lawmakers on Wednesday.

A systems migration at TSB over the weekend of April 21-22 left up to 1.9 million customers unable to access their accounts, with many complaining they could not pay vital bills.

Customers were still complaining on Wednesday, more than a week later.