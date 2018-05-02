FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 2:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TSB chief executive to lose bonus linked to computer system migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of British lender TSB, Paul Pester, will not receive a bonus that he was due and which was linked to the bank’s botched computer system migration, TSB’s chairman Richard Meddings told lawmakers on Wednesday.

A systems migration at TSB over the weekend of April 21-22 left up to 1.9 million customers unable to access their accounts, with many complaining they could not pay vital bills.

Customers were still complaining on Wednesday, more than a week later.

Reporting By Emma Rumney and Lawrence White, editing by Silvia Aloisi

