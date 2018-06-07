FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 5:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK lawmakers have "lost confidence" in TSB Chief Executive over IT crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s influential Treasury Select Committee of lawmakers said on Thursday it had lost confidence in the chief executive of TSB following an IT outage that left thousands of customers unable to access their accounts.

In a letter to TSB Chairman Richard Meddings, lawmaker Nicky Morgan said the bank’s board should give “serious consideration as to whether (Paul) Pester’s position as chief executive of TSB is sustainable”.

TSB was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White

