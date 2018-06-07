UK lawmakers have "lost confidence" in TSB Chief Executive over IT crisis

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s influential Treasury Select Committee of lawmakers said on Thursday it had lost confidence in the chief executive of TSB following an IT outage that left thousands of customers unable to access their accounts.

In a letter to TSB Chairman Richard Meddings, lawmaker Nicky Morgan said the bank’s board should give “serious consideration as to whether (Paul) Pester’s position as chief executive of TSB is sustainable”.

TSB was not immediately available for comment.