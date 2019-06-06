Britain's TSB bank cutting 124 jobs in reorganisation -union

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British lender TSB is cutting 124 jobs as part of a restructuring at its head office, according to an email sent to bank staff by its employee union seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The restructuring will impact 366 people resulting in the net loss of 124 jobs, the email from Accord union executive Linda Crouch said.

A spokeswoman for the bank said they did not recognise the job loss numbers cited in the union’s email, and that the bank was working with employees affected to redeploy as many as possible to other roles within the bank. (Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)