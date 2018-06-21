British lawmakers publish IBM report into TSB bank IT failure

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s influential Treasury Committee of lawmakers on Thursday published a preliminary report by International Business Machines Corp into an IT outage at TSB bank that left thousands of customers locked out of their accounts.

IBM was called in by TSB to help fix the problem, which arose when the bank tried to migrate customers onto a new IT platform. In the report, it said such a risky operation would require “world class design rigour” and “test discipline”.

But it said that in TSB’s case, performance testing of the new system did not provide the required evidence of the system’s capacity. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Kirstin Ridley)