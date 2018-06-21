FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
June 21, 2018 / 9:28 AM / in an hour

British lawmakers publish IBM report into TSB bank IT failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s influential Treasury Committee of lawmakers on Thursday published a preliminary report by International Business Machines Corp into an IT outage at TSB bank that left thousands of customers locked out of their accounts.

IBM was called in by TSB to help fix the problem, which arose when the bank tried to migrate customers onto a new IT platform. In the report, it said such a risky operation would require “world class design rigour” and “test discipline”.

But it said that in TSB’s case, performance testing of the new system did not provide the required evidence of the system’s capacity. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.