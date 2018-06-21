UPDATE 1-TSB's testing of new IT platform was inadequate -IBM report

* Lawmakers publish IBM report into TSB’s IT failure

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s TSB Bank failed to sufficiently test a new IT platform before a botched roll-out that left thousands of customers locked out of their accounts, a report commissioned by the lender showed on Thursday.

TSB’s management, and in particular its CEO Paul Pester, have come under fire from lawmakers over the crisis, which lasted for weeks, with some customers unable to make vital payments.

The International Business Machines Corp report was produced after TSB called in IBM to help fix the problem, which arose when the bank tried to migrate customers onto a new IT platform in April. The report was published by Britain’s Treasury Committee of lawmakers on Thursday.

IBM’s “early findings” concluded that testing was relatively quick, did not show sufficient evidence of the system’s capacity and did not apply the criteria needed to prove it was ready.

IBM said that in such a risky operation, it would expect to see “world class design rigour” and “test discipline”.

“In a similar situation when IBM partnered with a financial organisation to migrate to a new core banking platform... multiple trial migrations were conducted, rolled back and then remediated prior to launch.”

A TSB spokeswoman cautioned that IBM’s preliminary observations were made after just three days at the bank.

“To present this document as a clear view on what went wrong wouldn’t be a fair reflection,” she said.

Earlier in June, in an unprecedented move, the committee called on TSB’s board to consider whether Pester should stay in his job.

The committee has asked to be provided with a copy of a separate report into the IT outage currently being produced by law firm Slaughter & May.