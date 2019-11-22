Britain's TSB hit by IT failure again leaving customers without wages

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s embattled TSB Bank has been hit by another IT failure, after systems problems overnight meant thousands of customers woke up on Friday to find wages and vital payments had not reached their accounts.

Thousands of customers took to social media to complain they had been left out of pocket, with some saying they were unable to pay for rent, bills and school meals for their children.

“What an absolute joke @TSB is, I wake up expecting my wages to be in my bank and there’s nothing there,” one customer said.

TSB, owned by Spain’s Sabedell, apologised for the problems on Twitter and said it would ensure customers were not left out of pocket. It advised customers to contact them if they needed emergency cash.

The IT failure comes just days after TSB was heavily criticised in a law firm report this week for its handling of a major IT crash last year that locked nearly two million customers out of their accounts and caused disruption over several weeks. (Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Edmund Blair)