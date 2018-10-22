FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British bank TSB's online service suffers temporary outage

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Online banking for British retail bank TSB suffered a temporary outage on Monday, sparking complaints from customers who took to social media to say that they were unable to log on.

“We’re sorry that some of our customers experienced a temporary issue with our Internet Banking service for a short period this evening,” TSB said in emailed comments.

“Service levels have returned to normal and we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

TSB is owned by Spain’s Sabadell. (Reporting by Philip George and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

