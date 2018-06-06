Britain's TSB says no spike in customers quitting bank amid IT crisis

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s TSB said on Wednesday it had seen around 12,500 customers leave the bank for another lender since it experienced a major computer systems outage, a level of switching which it said was not above usual levels.

Around 2,000 customers a week have left the bank since the crisis began on April 22, TSB Chief Executive Paul Pester told lawmakers, a level he said was normal.

Britain’s finance watchdog is investigating the bank over the problems. (Reporting by Lawrence White and Emma Rumney; Editing by Mark Potter)