June 6, 2018 / 3:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's TSB says no spike in customers quitting bank amid IT crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s TSB said on Wednesday it had seen around 12,500 customers leave the bank for another lender since it experienced a major computer systems outage, a level of switching which it said was not above usual levels.

Around 2,000 customers a week have left the bank since the crisis began on April 22, TSB Chief Executive Paul Pester told lawmakers, a level he said was normal.

Britain’s finance watchdog is investigating the bank over the problems. (Reporting by Lawrence White and Emma Rumney; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
