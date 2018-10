LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s TSB bank saw a net loss of 16,641 current account customers in the second quarter of this year following a disastrous systems outage, data from Britain’s payments authority Pay.UK showed on Wednesday.

The bank’s chief executive Paul Pester resigned in September after a botched IT project saw thousands of the bank’s customers struggle to access their accounts or make payments. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)