REFILE-Sabadell CEO expects TSB to return to normality by next week

(Changes TBS to TSB in headline)

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Spain’s Banco Sabadell, Jaime Guardiola, on Thursday said it expected to fix the technical outage at its British unit TSB by next week.

“Fixing the problem took more time than expected and we were not able to reopen (the full) access until Wednesday. I expect next week we will reach something very close to normality,” Guardiola told analysts during a conference call.

The outage followed a planned migration of TSB’s computer systems, as it shifted from the platform of its former owner Lloyds Banking Group to a new system called Proteo developed by Sabadell.

Guardiolsa said the bank had also been updating regulators and stakeholders regarding their latest developments in restoring TSB’s online and banking app services.

“We will make sure that no customer is left out of pocket and we are asking customers to file complaints that will be processed,” he said.

TSB has called in International Business Machines Corp to help resolve an IT crisis that has left dozens of customers without access to digital services for almost a week, its CEO said on Thursday.

Sabadell booked non-recurring expenses of 77 million euros in the first quarter mainly due to the IT deal. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day)