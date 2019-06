LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - A London judge on Thursday sentenced both a former UBS compliance officer and her day-trader friend to three years in jail after they were convicted by a jury of insider dealing.

Fabiana Abdel-Malek and Walid Anis Choucair were both found guilty after a two-month trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court in a case prosecuted by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator said in a statement.