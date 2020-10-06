UK Finance appoints David Postings as its new chief executive

Oct 6 (Reuters) - UK Finance, a banking industry body, said on Tuesday David Postings has been appointed as its new chief executive.

Postings, who earlier worked for Bibby Financial Services, will be joining the trade body as the chief executive starting Jan. 1 next year.

The announcement comes after senior British bank lobbyist Stephen Jones resigned from the trade body group as its chief executive in June over comments he made in 2008 about businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who arranged billions of pounds of rescue financing for Barclays Plc at the height of the credit crisis when he was at the bank. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)