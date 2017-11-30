UK fraud office charges two more in Unaoil investigation

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British prosecutors have charged two more people in a corruption investigation into Monaco-based oil and gas services company Unaoil.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it had charged Paul Bond, 65, and Stephen Whiteley, 62, with conspiracy to make corrupt payments to secure Iraqi contracts for Unaoil’s client SBM Offshore between June 2005 and August 2011.

Bond, a former senior sales manager with SBM lives in France. Scottish-based Whiteley was a former vice president with SBM and Unaoil’s general territories manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Angola, the SFO said.

The charges bring to four the number of people charged to date in an investigation launched last year into Unaoil, its officers, employees and agents in connection with suspected bribery, corruption and money laundering.

A fifth person is subject to an extradition request to Monaco. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)