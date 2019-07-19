Former Unaoil exec pleads guilty to bribery

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The former partner in Iraq for Unaoil, a Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy, has pleaded guilty to five counts of bribery in the first conviction in a three-year criminal investigation by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Basil Al Jara, 70, pleaded guilty on July 15 to conspiring to give corrupt payments in connection with the award of contracts to supply and install single point moorings and oil pipelines in southern Iraq, the SFO said.

A court order restricting reporting of the plea was lifted on Friday. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by Rachel Armstrong)