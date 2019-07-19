UPDATE 3-Unaoil's former Iraq partner pleads guilty to bribery

* Basil Al Jarah pleads guilty to five counts of bribery

* Three others face London trial in Jan 2020

* Defendant Stephen Whiteley “strenuously” denies charges (Adds comment from Whiteley’s lawyer)

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The former partner in Iraq for Unaoil, a Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy, has pleaded guilty to five counts of bribery in the first conviction in a three-year criminal investigation by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Basil Al Jarah, 70, pleaded guilty on July 15 to conspiring to give corrupt payments in connection with the award of contracts to supply and install single point moorings and oil pipelines in southern Iraq, the SFO said.

Al Jarah’s conviction, which comes six months before three other defendants in the case face a criminal trial in London, was announced after a judge lifted reporting restrictions in a pre-trial hearing on Friday, the SFO said.

Ziad Akle, Unaoil’s former territory manager for Iraq and Stephen Whiteley and Paul Bond, who worked for Dutch-based oil and gas services company SBM (Offshore), have pleaded not guilty.

Akle, 44, has been charged with three offences of conspiracy to make corrupt payments. Bond, a 67-year-old former senior sales manager with SBM (Offshore), and Whiteley, a 64-year-old former vice president of SBM (Offshore) and one-time Unaoil general territories manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Angola, each face two counts.

Sam Healey, a lawyer at JMW Solicitors who is representing Whiteley, said his client “strenuously denied” all alleged offences.

“Mr Whiteley co-operated fully with the SFO as they opened their enquiries and will rigorously defend the charges,” he said.

Lawyers for Al Jarah and Bond declined to comment. A lawyer for Akle was not immediately available for comment.

A spokeswoman for Unaoil declined to comment, while SBM Offshore has said it is company policy to not comment on past or current employees. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Rachel Armstrong/Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)