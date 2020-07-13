Regulatory News - Americas
July 13, 2020 / 11:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Former Unaoil managers convicted in Britain of Iraq bribery

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Two former managers of Monaco-based energy consultancy Unaoil have been convicted of bribing Iraqi officials to clinch lucrative oil projects as the war-ravaged country tried to boost exports after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

A London jury found British-Lebanese Ziad Akle, Unaoil’s former Iraq territory manager, and Stephen Whiteley, a British former manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Angola, guilty after a marathon 19 days of deliberations. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
