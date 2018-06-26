UPDATE 1-Britain begins criminal proceedings against Unaoil firms

(Adds details)

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British prosecutors said on Tuesday they had begun criminal proceedings against two Unaoil companies, part of a Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy, in an investigation into alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which has charged six individuals in a two-year investigation, said representatives from Unaoil Monaco SAM and Unaoil Ltd had been asked to attend a London court hearing on July 18 to be formally charged with conspiracy to give corrupt payments to secure contracts in Iraq.

The SFO’s case against Unaoil Ltd relates to a $733 million contract to build two oil pipelines in southern Iraq for Leighton Contractors Singapore PTE Ltd, while the case against Unaoil Monaco SAM focuses on Iraqi contracts for SBM Offshore.

A spokeswoman for Unaoil, which provides oil and gas services in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa for international companies, declined to comment. The company is run by the prominent Monaco-based Ahsani business family.

SBM Offshore offices in Monaco and Leighton Contractors offices in Singapore were closed for the day.

The SFO’s Unaoil investigation has drawn in other companies, such as the British subsidiaries of U.S.-listed engineering, procurement and construction group KBR, the British subsidiaries of Swiss engineering company ABB and Petrofac, a UK-listed oilfield services provider.

KBR, ABB and Petrofac have said they are cooperating with investigators. They have not been charged with any offence.

Petrofac said last year that its chief executive and chief operating officer had been questioned under caution. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman)