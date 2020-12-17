GMB union to strike over Centrica's British Gas 'fire and hire' threats

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Members of the GMB union have voted for industrial action against Centrica Plc’s British Gas as the utility refused to remove the “fire and rehire” threats to its workforce, the union said on Thursday.

"GMB members at British Gas vote 89% for strike action as Centrica refuse to remove their fire & rehire threats," the union said in a tweet here. "Time the company withdrew their threats and returned to the negotiating table," it added. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)