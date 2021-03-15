Sunak and Yellen discuss possible new allocation of SDRs: UK treasury

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain March 3, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke on the phone on Monday to discuss a possible new allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the UK treasury

department said in a statement.

Both agreed that a new SDR allocation could form an important part of a package of support for low-income countries and could be vital for securing a truly global recovery, the statement added.