UK prosecutors tell police to charge U.S. diplomat's wife over fatal car crash

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British prosecutors said they had authorised police to charge Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died.

Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire used by the U.S. military.

She was given diplomatic immunity and left Britain shortly after the accident, setting off a dispute between London and Washington over whether she should return to face investigation. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)